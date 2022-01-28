Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average of $311.63. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $193.72 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

