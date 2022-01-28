-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.18). Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

