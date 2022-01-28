Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $5,025,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $2,048,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $670,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

