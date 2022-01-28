United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

