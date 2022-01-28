Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 18th

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

