$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. AptarGroup also reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

