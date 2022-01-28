Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

