NiSource Inc. (NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 18th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NiSource has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

