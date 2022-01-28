Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.