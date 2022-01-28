Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $256.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.53. Generac has a twelve month low of $244.64 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

