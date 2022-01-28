MGIC Investment Co. (MTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 2nd

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

