Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

PGSVY stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.86. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.