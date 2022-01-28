RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,068 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $28.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.