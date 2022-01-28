United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

