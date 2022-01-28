Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.