Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.15.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

