Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $465.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM opened at $435.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

