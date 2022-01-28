Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NLSN opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,399,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Nielsen by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 77,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

