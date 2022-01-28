Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 123 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.46.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

