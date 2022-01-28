Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Anterix worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 152.3% during the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $49.14 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $902.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

