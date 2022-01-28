Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,387 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Zovio worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $1.15 on Friday. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

