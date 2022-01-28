Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $614,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

