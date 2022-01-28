Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

