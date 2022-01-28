Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $100,000 in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $134,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,032,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,277,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,827,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

