Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTBK stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $728.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

