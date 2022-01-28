Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.51. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 86,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

