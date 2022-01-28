Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.