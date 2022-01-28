Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS MGLQF opened at 0.56 on Thursday. Magna Gold has a 12-month low of 0.55 and a 12-month high of 1.12.

Magna Gold Company Profile

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

