Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

