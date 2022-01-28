STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.85 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.