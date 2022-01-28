Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $653,000 in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Blucora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 43.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BCOR stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

