Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 126.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,829.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.