Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 2238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Monro by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

