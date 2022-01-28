Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

PAG stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

