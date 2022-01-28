Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,096.43 ($55.27).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,696 ($49.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,891.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,677.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

