Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 450.9% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Strategic Asset Leasing

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

