Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 450.9% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LEAS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Strategic Asset Leasing
