Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 287,899 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of YETI worth $62,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $60.24 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

