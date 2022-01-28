Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,327 shares.The stock last traded at $43.51 and had previously closed at $43.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.