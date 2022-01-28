TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSWF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.23 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

