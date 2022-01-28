First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.74. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 4,551 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 79.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

