B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.49 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

