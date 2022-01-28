AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

AGFMF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

