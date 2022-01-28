Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Crane’s shares have outperformed the industry. A diverse portfolio, efficient management team, and strengthening business across segments are likely to be beneficial for Crane in the quarters ahead. Rewards to shareholders and focus on product innovation raise the company’s appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 11.6% and 3.65%, respectively. For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.00-$7.40 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10%. Sales are predicted to be $3.3 billion (up 3.5% from the previous year). However, supply-chain restrictions, cost inflation, and pandemic woes are predicted to continue impacting its performance in 2022. Foreign currency movements are predicted to lower sales by 1.5% in the year. Weak cash generation might be worrying.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of CR opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

