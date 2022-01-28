Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

NYSE BE opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

