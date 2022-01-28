Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TMIP opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.01. Taylor Maritime Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.57 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.42).

