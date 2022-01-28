Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Oceaneering International worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OII opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

