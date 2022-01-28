Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.75 Million Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of AMC Networks worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.56 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.