CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 29.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

