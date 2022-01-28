Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 974,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 138,167 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

