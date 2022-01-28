Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,251 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iStar worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iStar by 1,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.